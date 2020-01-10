Connections Six Eight brings their church service to a bar

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– When someone thinks of church, they may think of a Sunday morning sitting on the pews. However, one church has a different meeting place. Welcome to Connections Six Eight UCC.

“It’s the worship and discussion combined together in that comfortable atmosphere of the bar,” said Pastoral Administrator Michael Jones.

Connections Six Eight follows the Pub-Theology model and their goal is to break down any lingering barriers, so a bar or restaurant is the perfect place.

“You know honestly, I never thought anything about it,” said Secretary Robert Green. “Sometimes what nice about this than a normal church is that it’s a lot of listening, but when you go to something like this, you get to speak and offer your opinion on things.”

One of Six Eight’s most important commitments is inclusiveness and intersecting faith with a modern world.

“The perspective of things have changed, there’s a lot of people who are getting tired of a formal church,” said Green. “I think the biggest reason is because it expands your worldview. It’s in a public setting where you’re not ashamed, stifled and you also don’t feel the need to grandstand. You can just talk to each other.”

Their slogan states “Church re-imagined, Church in the real world, Church for you.”