Congressman Mooney campaign cash funds overseas, California trips

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Questions are being raised about campaign expenses on record for West Virginia 2nd district Congressman Alex Mooney (R), seeking re-election this fall.

Mooney has been re-elected from the district extending from West Virginia’s eastern panhandle southwest to the banks of the Ohio River. But his campaign finance report shows thousands of dollars in expenses to overseas air carriers, Turkish Airlines and Air Portugal. We reached out to the congressman and were told Mooney attended a transatlantic religious conference. Not your typical campaign expense: advertising, literature, yard signs….



“Any kind of confusion in that is going to lead to the distrust by the voters of West Virginia,” says Aneesh Sompalli, Berkeley County Democratic chairman.

But dig deeper into Mooney’s filings and there are Thanksgiving week trips to California, where, according to official records on file with the House clerk, Mooney’s wife, Grace, is affiliated with a health care group based in the Golden State. All Berkeley County Democratic chairman Sompalli wants is transparency.

“We need them to show, these are the expenses, this is what they were spent for and we have the documentation to prove it,” says Sompalli.

WDVM-TV reached out to Congressman Mooney for elaboration but his office confined their response to e-mail.



Congressman Mooney’s challenger, Democrat Cathy Kunkel, an energy policy specialist, takes no corporate PAC money.