Congress passes bill to increase transparency at VA medical centers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new veteran protection bill passed through the House of Representatives after a unanimous vote.

The bill, titled “The Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019”, was created after the deaths of seven veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center in West Virginia. A former nursing assistant at the VAMC plead guilty to murdering the veterans by injecting them with insulin unnecessarily. This charge shed light on the lack of accountability at VA medical centers and inspired West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito to introduce the piece of legislation, which passed through the Senate in late 2019.

The bill is meant to increase the level of transparency that the Department of Veteran Affairs must have with Congress, as well as with veterans and their families. If the president signs the VA would be required to submit detailed reports on patient safety and quality of care of hospitalized veterans.

Representative David McKinley, West Virginia representative: “Congress now has the opportunity to restore the public’s confidence in our veteran system, and ensure that our veterans are receiving the care they deserve,” said Congressman David McKinley, West Virginia representative.

“The Improving Safety and Security for Veterans Act of 2019” is still pending approval by the president.