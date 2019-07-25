Conference aims to spotlight finance tools for businesses, non-profits

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — More than a hundred business and non-profit owners gathered in Frederick Wednesday to get some tips on financing tools.

The Maryland Economic Development Association hosted a conference centered on state and local finance programs aimed at helping organizations grow.

Businesses, both big and small, heard from the state’s Department of Commerce and local economic development leaders to find out which source of finance best suits them.

“Whether they’re a small businesses looking for that start-up funding and they can take advantage of things like the Small Business Administration programs, [and] up to some of the larger projects that really help develop bond financing for bigger projects. There’s a variety of tools and economic development professionals just need to know how to help businesses plug into the right tools at the right time in their growth cycle,” explained president of the Maryland Economic Development Association, Heather Gramm.

The Maryland Economic Development Association is a non-profit organization and will be hosting another conference this fall.