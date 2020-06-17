Concern raised over disparity in COVID-19 positive tests in eastern panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The eastern panhandle of West Virginia remains a hotspot for COVID-19.

Dan Dulyea is vice president of the Berkeley County Council — the fastest growing county in West Virginia; bordered by populous suburbs in Maryland and Virginia and a short commuter rail ride into the nation’s capital. And the county is sliced down the middle by Interstate 81 with tens of thousands of drivers around the clock.

As a candidate for mayor of Martinsburg next month, Dulyea has an added platform for his views. When it comes to the coronavirus, he says the health testing numbers can be interpreted broadly. He is ready to return to the routines that preceded the pandemic.

“In my opinion we need to open back up,” says Dulyea. “We need to get people back into the stores, get the businesses healthy again, as well as the community of residents.”

However, eastern panhandle veteran State Senator John Unger believes something just doesn’t add up — literally. In the past week, Jefferson County — which he represents in the legislature — has recorded just three positive COVID-19 cases. But neighboring Frederick County, Maryland has registered 500 positive cases. And neighboring Loudoun County, Virginia has registered close to 200. Unger is highly skeptical that Jefferson County’s number is so low.

“A lot of people here in the eastern panhandle don’t trust the government numbers,” says Sen. Unger. “They do not feel they’re being reflective.”

Senator Unger is demanding answers from state officials and hopes to hear back from Charleston soon. And he is calling for an investigation into how West Virginia compiles its numbers for COVID-19 testing.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM