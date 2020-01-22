Community remembers the life of Hunter Muse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– On January 16th, the lives of the Jefferson High school community changed forever.

“It’s just been a wild ride with him just to know that he’s gone but we all know he’s in a better place looking over us,” said JCS Student Holden Speaks.

17-year-old Hunter Muse passed away in a head-on collision on Middleway Pike near Amber Road. Family and friends gathered Tuesday night to remember and cherish Hunter’s life.

“The next weeks will be hard, empty desks are really hard to look at and for the students, this may be the first time they’ve had a death,” said JCS Guidance Counsel Department Chair Jenifer Steen. “Realizing the mortality of a classmate is devastating.”

Close to 500 students, parents, and alumni shed tears together but ended the night filling the sky with laughter remembering Hunter’s personality, which was larger than life itself. If Hunter wasn’t in the classroom, he sprinted up and down the courts of the Civic Center playing basketball with his friends.

“He loved basketball, loved, loved basketball and that’s how most of his classmates knew him,” said Steen.

The High Schooler’s death shook the community, but his family says the only thing Hunter would want now is for people to live life to the fullest and never think twice about sharing love with the person next to them. Questions circling the crash remain unanswered as it still remains under investigation.

“I mean I do but I don’t have the questions to ask, I’m waiting for the right time to ask or have someone to talk to me about them,” said Speaks.

Hunter’s funeral will take place this Thursday, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.