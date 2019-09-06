Community members in Frederick County discuss school safety at town hall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– On Thursday, community members in Frederick County, Md. came together to discuss school safety at a town hall.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was a panelist and informed the crowd specifically what the school resource officers, or SROs, do inside the schools. Currently, every high school in Frederick County has an officer and Jenkins says many people think the SRO’s are in the schools to take care of things the administrators and the teachers should be taking care of, which he says simply isn’t true.

“We’re not a catch-all for every problem, ok some of the behavioral problems we can’t get involved in unless it becomes a law enforcement issue. So, I think there’s a misconception about what we’re doing there,” said Jenkins.

During the town hall, the panel also discussed bullying in the schools.