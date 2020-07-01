Community holds vigil to honor the life of Ty’kerria Dawson

No arrests or charges have been made in Dawson's death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Scripture readings, songs of worship and cries for justice could be heard for hours in the Hagerstown Community.

“When you met her, it was like you knew her forever, she demanded attention, she had that kind of contagious smile, and she will be missed deeply by the community.” said Community Activist Tyree Sterling.

Family, friends, and neighbors came to honor the life of 17-year-old Ty’kerria Dawson. Her body was found Saturday afternoon in Frederick, and was identified Sunday which would’ve been her 18th birthday.

“I hope her life is an example of believing in the shining of light, of second, third, however many chances it takes to prove you have a life on this earth that’s worth living and worth giving your best no matter what.” said Family Friend Spencer Jackson.

Commonly known as “Tootie”, members say Ty’kerria’s soul, bubbly personality and smile will live on in the Hagerstown Community.

“My anger goes towards sin and when you don’t really understand, your anger goes towards a person, your frustration goes towards violence.” said Sterling. “Our community rallies together and they remind their young people they have their back, they’re one caring adult away from being a success story.”

Ty’kerria’s family thanks the community for their support during this time of grief. At this time, no-one is charged in Ty’kerria’s death.