Community groups march to preserve historical sites in Thoroughfare

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – A march took place at the Oakrum Baptist Church to celebrate a step forward as the county buys back historical cemeteries that they sold.

Descendants of those buried at the historic graves were present at the march as efforts continued to enforce change.

“Today primarily is about unifying, healing, and forgiveness. Thoroughfare has been under quite a few attacks last year from the desecration and bulldozing of one of our cemeteries and to the threatening of two other cemeteries,” said Frank Washington, Coalition to save historic Thoroughfare.

Each historic cemetery holds about 75 to 100 graves of African Americans and Native Americans.

The march concluded at the cemeteries, including visits to Potters field Cemetery and Fletcher-Allen Cemetery.