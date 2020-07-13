Community gathers for vigil to remember Wayne Jones, killed by police seven years ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Residents of Martinsburg held a vigil to start the week in memory of Wayne Jones.

Jones died at the hands of police seven years ago when confronted by officers for not walking on a city sidewalk, a violation of municipal ordinances. His memory has been revived in light of the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Martinsburg community has fond memories of Jones and they say they’re outraged over the injustice of his death.

“It’s important to know the guy that it happened to,” says Lorenzo Everett. “You know, the man was shot 28 times and there hasn’t been justice for him.”

Federal courts recently cleared the way for the Jones family to file a $200 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Martinsburg Police Department.

