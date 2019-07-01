Community event allows residents to voice their vision for local future

For the past five days, they've heard ideas and concerns from community members across the county about the area's future.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – A pop-up event in Wheaton brought together community members, advocates and county planning leaders for a day to have fun and discuss what’s next for Montgomery County.

Today’s event finished up Thrive Montgomery 2050’s thrive week. For the past five days, they’ve heard ideas and concerns from community members across the county about the area’s future.

“There’s no green spaces in Wheaton, there’s no playgrounds, there’s no places and my definition urban district should bring people together, one of the ways you’re gonna do that is through public spaces,” said Bill Jelen, chair of the Wheaton Urban District Advisory Committee, or WUDAC.

Ideas like these are what Thrive Montgomery 2050 and WUDAC are looking for.

“This is the beginning of thrive Montgomery 2050, this is our first chance to go out to the community and talk about this project, at the end of the day we wanna chat with folks and get their ideas. What would you like to see in the county in the next 30 years?” said Tanya Stern, a planning director for Montgomery County.

Aside from food, fun and games at today’s event, people had a chance to share their opinions and idea’s about the county’s future.

“Some of the ideas we’ve heard so far are adding great parks, they want to see senior housing, some ideas to create better options for transportation. It’s really kind of a lot of things we hear from community members. They want affordable places to live, great amenities for themselves, for their kids, they want access to great jobs,” said Stern.