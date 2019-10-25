Community donates bikes for a good cause

The Rockville Bike Hub says smaller children's bikes will be given to local kids who give back to the community throughout the school year.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — More than 175 bikes were donated to local organizations and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation last week.

The Bikes of the World organization will donate some of the bikes to those living in third-world countries and another portion of the bikes will be distributed to low-income county residents.

The Rockville Bike Hub says smaller children’s bikes will be given to local kids who give back to the community throughout the school year.

“Elementary school kids in the city of Rockville do six good deeds as part of their community service. They’ll get a certificate from the mayor and council at the first council meeting in May and the third Sunday in May they get a bike from us,” says Steve Andruski, a founder and current president of Rockville Bike Hub.