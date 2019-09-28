Community comes together to remember man attacked at fair

They say he was a family man, helping his parents with house work and home improvement projects.

MT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) – Friday night the community came together to remember john weed. He was killed after he was attacked at the Great Frederick Fair last weekend.

A friend read a statement from Weed’s family about his life and who he was. They say he was a family man, helping his parents with housework and home improvement projects.

Friends also talked about his time working as a butcher. Weed went to Einstein High School in Wheaton, Maryland, and some of his classmates came out to remember him. Classmates said they knew him by the nickname “J-Weed.”

A close friend tells us how he saw John days before he died.

“We were real tight friends back in the 80s and early 90s. I moved to Mt. Airy about 20 years ago and I didn’t see much of him. Then he showed up last week and we saw each other quite a bit. We went over old times, had a good conversation. I saw him Thursday, was supposed to go to his house Saturday. That didn’t happen,” said Gary Lengerhuis.

The community has raised nearly $20,000 for Weed’s family on a GoFundMe page.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and Weed’s death are still under investigation. Two teenagers are facing charges.