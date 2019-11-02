Community celebrates Dia de los Muertos

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Neighborhood celebrated El Dia de los Muertos Saturday afternoon.

Some might know it as “the Day of the Dead.” It’s a Mexican holiday where those who celebrate honor those who have died and look ahead to the afterlife. The holiday is known for it’s bright colors, altars honoring loved ones, and traditional foods. This Silver Spring neighborhood celebrated with traditional face painting, music and games.

“When the parks department asked if we’d like to partner with them on this event, we were super excited about it because we know a lot of our neighbors are interested in learning more about this holiday and it’s something that comes from their family tradition. We thought it was a really exciting opportunity,” said Alison Gillespie, President of the Forest Estates Community Association.

The holiday is celebrated each year in early November.