“Colonial Kids Day” internship project becomes annual event

Children and families invited to Burwell-Morgan Mill

MILLWOOD, Va. (WDVM) — Millwood’s “Colonial Kids Day” started out as an internship project. Four years later, it’s turned into an annual event.

The Clarke County Historical Association works with Shenandoah University students to show kids everyday life in colonial Virginia. This year, kids and their families were invited to the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood to see historical reenactments and try activities like blacksmithing, craft making and butter churning.

“Kids come from all over the region, it’s hands-on history, lots of activities. It’s really become a very popular thing for kids to do in Clarke County over the summer,” said Clarke County Historical Association director Nathan Stalvey.

Event organizers also included Sky Meadows State Park, the Newtown History Center and the Mosby Heritage Area Association

