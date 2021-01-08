Colleagues of West Virginia legislator charged in U.S. Capitol siege want him out

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Delegate Derek Evans was just sworn in as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from Wayne County, in southwestern West Virginia.

But Friday he faced federal charges for his participation in Wednesday’s mob scene in the United States Capitol, posting a video of himself on social media exclaiming “we’re in! we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” The video shows Evans surging into statuary hall, past security, while an alarm is blaring.

Veteran eastern panhandle Delegate John Doyle (D – Jefferson County) says Evans has brought disgrace upon the Mountain State.

“Delegate Derrick Evans has disgraced himself and brought shame on the state of West Virginia,” says Doyle. “The only honorable thing for him to do at this point is to resign immediately his position in the House of Delegates. Should he fail to do that I think it is incumbent upon the House of Delegates to refuse to seat him.”

Evans could face fines and up to a year in prison.