Over a decade later, Takoma Park Police still trying to find Dao’s killers

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been over a decade since a Takoma Park man was shot and killed by suspects during a robbery. Since then Takoma Park police have their hands tied as they’ve exhausted all leads.

Victor Dao, 66, lived a pretty quiet life, for many years, he was an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland. Dao also wrote a few books.

“Victor Dao was a very pleasant man, he was very well known in the community,” said Ty Collington, Bladensburg Police Department Deputy Chief.

But on May 15, 2006, Dao was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Victor Dao was walking home to his residence in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when he was approached by two suspects who ordered him to the ground,” said Lt. Kurt Gilbert, Takoma Park Police Department.

“He was alive on the scene, he was able to give information to responding officers in between them administering live saving measures,” said Collington.

Dao was able to tell officers two black males approached him, dressed in all black, and was wearing ski masks. One of the suspect’s then pulled out a gun and shot him.

Now, over a decade later the case remains cold. Police maintained the deadly robbery was a random act.

Witnesses have come forward with vague descriptions of a vehicle leaving the scene. At that time, a dark, possibly blue, grey or green – SUV was reported speeding off.

Many leads came in but police say they just weren’t strong enough to narrow in on any suspects to get a conviction in the case.

“This is one that we turned every stone over, we spoke to everybody that we could, somebody saw something,” said Collington.

Police say Dao’s family is still dealing with the pain – and only left with hope to find his killers.

“Come forward let us know because the family deserves closure, the community deserves closure,” said Collington.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.

Also, crime solvers of Montgomery County will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the identity, arrest and indictment of those responsible for Dao’s murder.