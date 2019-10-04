COLD CASE: What happened to Lorraine Zimmerman?

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of hikers travel across the Appalachian Trail each year. However, the lives of two hikers changed forever on April 14, 1984, when they saw a piece of cardboard in the woods with rocks piled on top, only to make the grisly discovery of a young girl’s body.

“She was found in the fetal position with her clothing very disheveled,” said MSP Spokesman Sergeant Davaughn Parker.

The hearts of Washington County residents were shattered when the remains of 15-year-old high school student Lorraine Zimmerman were found on Reno-monument Road near Boonsboro.

“Very sad and very disheartening of the conditions she was found in,” said Parker.

Investigations began immediately, however, no arrests have ever been made in the case. Family members say her mother Sandra Volneck, put Zimmerman on the bus for school the morning of April 6, but that was the last time the family ever saw her alive.

“To find someone’s loved one or to have your loved one be found, recovered from an area like this, man,” said Parker.

Maryland State Police are hoping new up-to-date technology and emerging DNA related forensic testing will be the keys to giving the family answers to what exactly happened to their daughter.

“You know, looking at leads, DNA testing is much better than what it was back in 84,” said Parker. “So, maybe a cold case but state police we really don’t get any arrest especially with cases like this that we take to heart.”

Zimmerman’s story could end here, at Rose Hill Cemetery. However, Maryland State Police are restless and say the investigation will never stop until the killer is found.

“State Police Investigators take this very serious. It’s very disheartening to us that someone was taken away so young,” said Parker. “You know put some closure to this so even though that case maybe thirty-something years back, State Police Investigators are still to this day are working on that case.”

Anyone with any type of information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-653-4200.