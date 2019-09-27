Cold Case: FBI investigates mysterious death of Fauquier County father and son

BEALETON, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been 10 months since a Fauquier County father and son were mysteriously shot and killed, and now the FBI is offering an increased reward in the hopes that it’ll help solve the case.

Duong Nguyen, 61, was an immigrant from Vietnam. He believed in the American dream, so much so, that he named his children America and Virginia.

American Nguyen, 22, was a student at Northern Virginia Community College Manassas campus and began a job at Amazon just three days before tragedy struck.

Duong survived the conflict in Vietnam only to die in the United States.

“America and Duong Nguyen were shot to death,” said Timothy Dunham, a special agent with the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

It was November 9, 2018, when America Nguyen and his father Duong were found dead in their Bealeton home. According to authorities, their bodies were only discovered after deputies were called to do a welfare check.

“America was last heard from on social media on about the night of the 7th into the morning of the 8th. And then after that, there was no contact from either America or his father for several days which prompted the call for the welfare check,” said Sgt. James Hartman, spokesperson for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

America was last heard from by his mother and sister who were away visiting family in Vietnam. Both women and authorities are having a hard time figuring out why anyone would have been after them.

“They didn’t seem to have any specific enemies or anybody that they’ve been arguing with or concerned at this point. We have not been able to determine why these two people were chosen,” said Detective Candyce Shaw.

Although the shooter and the motive remains a mystery. There’s one piece of evidence that investigators say is unquestionable.

“The route 28 corridor south of here is where the Nguyen house is located and then north is Route 28 north it goes into Prince William County and Manassas,” Sgt. Hartman said. “We have strong reason to believe that whoever is responsible for this crime traveled this corridor Route 28 from the Nguyen residence to the Prince William County, Nokesville, Manassas area.”

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office wants to hear from anyone who may have traveled Route 28 between November 7 and November 8. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.