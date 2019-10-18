Cold Case: Experts take new look at Berkeley County cold case for woman who disappeared in 2011

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Eight years later, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for answers as to what happened to Mary Jean Olshefski-Beatty, who police say was last seen leaving her home in Gerrardstown in March 2011.

Family members say it wasn’t unusual for Mary to leave for long periods of time, however, when she wasn’t seen for two weeks, her daughter Toni Olshefski-Beatty was concerned for her “best friend.”

Lt. Brendan Hall from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office first set eyes on the case a year ago.

The most striking thing, according to police, was that it took nearly a year for Mary’s friend reported her missing.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Mary’s property which she shared with her daughter, Toni and her daughter’s boyfriend was searched, according to authorities. That included a pond nearby with the help of cadaver dogs, but yet no promising signs of Mary.

Investigators uncovered blood on the living room floor of her home, which Lt. Hall says, hasn’t been tested.

He’s planning to compare the blood sample with family members in months to come.

Family members are critical of how police handled the investigation, but hope continuing to talk about Mary will lead to some new leads in the cold case of their loved one.

If you have any information on Mary’s disappearance, please call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

