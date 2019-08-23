Coalition teams up against robocalls

WDVM — A coalition between 51 attorneys general and 12 phone companies are working to fight illegal, automated spam-calls.

The coalition decided upon eight principals for the cooperating phone companies to incorporate into their business practices. Principals such as implementing call authentication, investigating suspicious calling patterns, and confirming the identity of commercial customers.

Companies a part of the coalition include AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, T-mobile, U.S. cellular and more.

“What’s really good about this announcement is that this allows us to go after fraud even more aggressively,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “We’re going to be able to help better empower consumers to get access to the technology that the phone companies have had. So I think it’s a step forward. “

Virginia and Maryland’s attorneys general are also a part of the coalition.