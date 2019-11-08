Club owner sentenced for solicitation of prostitution

Hurwitz owns the popular 9:30 Club and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A local music mogul was sentenced for crimes related to prostitution Thursday.

A district court judge sentenced 61-year-old Seth Hurwitz of Bethesda to three years probation after pleading guilty to solicitation for prostitution. He was also sentenced to a year behind bars, but that sentence was suspended.

Back in August, police began an investigation on Hurwitz after a massage therapist said he told her she would get a better tip if she performed sexual acts on him.

She declined and ended the massage early.

The next day, police were present for a text conversation where Hurwitz again asked the victim if she would accept payment for sexual favors and scheduled to come in on August 21st. He was arrested when he showed up to the massage business that day.

As of right now, Hurwitz’s probation ends in November of 2022.