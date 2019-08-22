Clarksburg man arrested for making threats online

He is accused of sending hate-fueled threats to a Miami woman over Facebook.

MIAMI, Fl. (WDVM) — Local and federal law enforcement are cracking down on threats of mass shootings and hate-fueled attacks.

Wednesday morning, CNN reported that at least 27 people had been arrested for threatening mass casualty attacks since the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

By Wednesday evening that number grew to at least 29. One of them having ties to Montgomery County.

The FBI and South Florida U.S. attorney’s office say Eric Lin of Clarksburg is accused of sending hate-fueled threats to a Miami woman over Facebook messenger.

One message says, “I will let you live so you can slowly watch me destroy your entire race.” Court documents say he looked forward to “committing a genocide.”

His arrest warrant says he made multiple threats to injure and kill the woman, her family, and all other Hispanics.

Across the country, Wednesday afternoon, Long Beach Police in California confirmed they had seized weapons and gear after another hotel employee tipped off law enforcement of Rodolfo Montoya’s alleged plans to shoot people at the hotel they both worked at.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass-casualty incident,” said LBP Chief Robert Luna.

In Florida, police arrested a 15-year-old high school student who allegedly made threats to kill people at a school while playing a video game. When police arrived, he said he was joking.

Bodycam footage shows local police telling the boy’s mother, “How do we know he’s not the next kid from Parkland or the next kid to shoot up Sandy Hook? We don’t know that.”