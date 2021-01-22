Clarke County addresses speed concerns with speed trailer

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is addressing speed complaints in Boyce and other parts of the county with a new speed trailer.

The speed trailer will be placed on state maintained roadways where speeding complaints have been noted. The speed trailer also doubles as a messaging board and was originally purchased to help with COVID-19 response messaging. It will still be used for community messaging. The office was able to afford the trailer using money from CARES COVID-19 relief funding.

“It’s a traffic data instrument so we can take the data that we receive from the trailer put it into a computer program and it will tell us you know the best times when people are speeding so we can put our best enforcement efforts during those times to try to get people to slow down,” said Chief Deputy of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Travis Sumption.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to put out the speed trailer in Boyce starting next week.