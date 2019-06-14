City of Martinsburg is now accepting applications for Ward 4 seat

The Martinsburg city council is now accepting applications to fill the vacant ward 4 council seat left by the late Mark Baker.

Bakers’ four-year term expires on June 30, 2020, and instead of waiting out the term, the city council unanimously voted to accept applications.

According to the city manager, the council will stop taking in applications around June 28. The council will then have one meeting to discuss applicants and then a second to make a decision.

Tom johnson: “Over the past year and a half or so, we’ve turned around — we have multiple meetings a month, and not having a voice to represent that ward, I think needs to be looked at,” said Tom Johnson, Martinsburg resident.

The mayor and council hopes to fill the seat by August.