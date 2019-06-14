City of Martinsburg accepts $4.9 million in reimbursements

The city of Martinsburg voted to accept reimbursement from the U.S. Air Force in regards to a contaminated water clean up.

In 2016, high levels of harmful chemicals known as PFAS were found in the city’s water supply. The source of the contamination was linked to the Air National Guard at the Eastern Regional Airport.

Following three years installing a new water filtration system, the U.S. Air Force will reimburse the city around $4.9 million.

Mark baldwin: “Off that we go,” said City Manager Mark Baldwin, “Hopefully in the next several weeks, whatever time frame that may be, we’ll see that wire transfer.”

Representatives from Senator Joe Manchin’s , Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s , and Congressman Alex Mooney’s office as well as the Air National Guard were in attendance.

