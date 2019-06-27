City of Manassas seeks an interim Vice-Mayor

After the former Vice-Mayor stepped down, the City has set a timeline for the replacement process

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Does the idea of being a temporary Vice-Mayor sound interesting? The City of Manassas is taking all applications.

Last month, Vice Mayor Ken Elston resigned, leaving an open vacancy on the City Council. While there will be a special election in November to fill that role, the city is looking to fill that position in the interim. The city has posted the application online and the mayor says the whole process will take about two months.

“The City Council will hold a public meeting, it will be a public meeting in the City Council chambers on the 25th of July to discuss interested in candidates. Somewhere around the 12th of August we will probably make a decision to fill the position,” said Mayor Harry Parrish, City of Manassas.

The city will stop taking on applications close on July 12th .