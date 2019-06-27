City of Manassas seeks an interim Vice-Mayor

News

After the former Vice-Mayor stepped down, the City has set a timeline for the replacement process

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Does the idea of being a temporary Vice-Mayor sound interesting? The City of Manassas is taking all applications. 

Last month, Vice Mayor Ken Elston resigned, leaving an open vacancy on the City Council. While there will be a special election in November to fill that role, the city is looking to fill that position in the interim. The city has posted the application online and the mayor says the whole process will take about two months. 

“The City Council will hold a public meeting, it will be a public meeting in the City Council chambers on the 25th of July to discuss interested in candidates. Somewhere around the 12th of August we will probably make a decision to fill the position,” said Mayor Harry Parrish, City of Manassas.

The city will stop taking on applications close on July 12th .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.