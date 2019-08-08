City of Manassas continues to work to curb smell from manmade Micron pond

The city is looking for a contractor to line the pond and remove vegetation that was causing the smell.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas has drained a man-made pond that was stinking up a nearby neighborhood. Now, it’s looking for a contractor to line the pond and remove vegetation that was causing the smell.

The pond was holding processed water from Micron Technology, Inc., which manufactures computer memory drives. Since draining the pond late last summer, city council authorized 500,000 gallons of additional sewer capacity from the pond to the UOSA treatment plant.

“The capacity issues is what caused us to use the pond,” said Deputy City Manager Bryan Foster. “So by having more capacity, we won’t have to use the pond as frequently.”

Bids are due next week. Once chosen, Foster says the re-lining process should take about 150 days.

The city was first made aware of the smell about a year ago when residents complained. “Although it’s been a year, sometimes things like this take a while because it requires a lot of work and design and research,” said Foster. “But we’ve been expeditious in doing that and done our best to keep folks updated during that process.

