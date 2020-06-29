City of Gaithersburg explores virtual options for summer events

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – With summer now in full swing, many local governments have had to think outside the box moving forward with events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For over 20 years, the City of Gaithersburg has hosted various children’s programs in the summertime.

Senior Program Supervisor for the City of Gaithersburg Andi Rosati said they are transitioning their events to virtual platforms with their test run being a magic show on Facebook Live.

“So we wanted to see if it had any glitches, how smooth it went, and I think we’re pretty much in agreement that it went very successfully,” Rosati said. “So now the next step is we’re in the process of researching other performers who are going to translate well for an on-screen type of show.”

Rosati said the city of gaithersburg is looking into other possible virtual events for the summer including puppet shows, a children’s opera, and even a virtual labor day parade.