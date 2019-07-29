City of Frederick rolls back on controversial logo

The logo, released in July, will no longer be used by the city

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After backlash from the community, mayor for the City of Frederick, Michael O’Connor announced a rollback on a newly released logo. 

On Monday, O’Connor acknowledged the negative reaction from residents, adding that more outreach could have been taken to hear from the community. 

The logo, released in July, will no longer be used by the city.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

