City of Frederick monitors protest activity, closing roads

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officials with the City of Frederick and local law enforcement agencies are monitoring protesters as they march in and around the city on Saturday, June 6.
City officials and police closed Interstate-70 for a portion of the day as demonstrators have made previous attempts to block the road. However, I-70 reopened shortly after the announcement.
The Frederick Police Department released a statement, saying no arrests were made and no incidents occurred.
“Black Lives Matter” demonstrations continued tonight in The City of Frederick. From 6 PM to 10 PM, approximately 100 individuals marched throughout the downtown area and began to exit City limits near Rt 85. The group was also stationary for demonstration at various points throughout the evening, including its start at the Square Corner (Market St. and Patrick St.), at the Frederick County Courthouse, near the intersection of All Saints Street & Market Street, and near the intersection of Monocacy Avenue and East Street. The Frederick Police Department was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department and the Maryland State Police in its coverage. No arrests were made this evening as a result of these demonstrations. No serious incidents were observed.Frederick Police Department
