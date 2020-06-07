City of Frederick monitors protest activity, closing roads

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officials with the City of Frederick and local law enforcement agencies are monitoring protesters as they march in and around the city on Saturday, June 6.

Demonstrators at Monocacy & East are now marching again. Downtown road closures will adjust accordingly. — The City of Frederick (@FredCityGovt) June 7, 2020

I-70 is now closed in preparation for possible demonstrations. — The City of Frederick (@FredCityGovt) June 7, 2020

City officials and police closed Interstate-70 for a portion of the day as demonstrators have made previous attempts to block the road. However, I-70 reopened shortly after the announcement.

I-70 has reopened. — The City of Frederick (@FredCityGovt) June 7, 2020

The Frederick Police Department released a statement, saying no arrests were made and no incidents occurred.