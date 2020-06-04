City of Frederick launches Pop Up Dining

Street closure dining is expected to start on June 12 and go through the end of October.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As Maryland prepares to head into stage two of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery, the city of Frederick is moving to expand outdoor dining.

To support Frederick’s restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and other foodservice establishments, the City of Frederick announced Wednesday, “Pop Up Dining.”

“The goal is for every restaurant to have at least one option for outdoor dining in the city of Frederick from the golden mile to downtown,” said Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick, Richard Griffin.”

Last week, the City of Frederick asked for public input in which over 1,500 people responded.

There are five options businesses can choose from sidewalk cafe, city park, alley and lot dining, parklet permits, private property dining, and street closure dining.

On Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays, the city will close three blocks along North Market Street from 11 a.m. at 10 p.m. to allow businesses to put tables, socially distant in the streets.

Street closure dining is expected to start on June 12 and go through the end of October.

To find more on each plan, click here.

City officials also said with street closure dining that a lane will be accessible for emergency vehicles to be able to move throughout the downtown area.

When asked about COVID-19’s economic impact on the city, Griffin said, “It has been really hard for them [businesses]. They need to generate revenue to stay open.”

Executive Director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Kara Norman, said she is excited to see this initiative.

“It is a great time to experiment and see what we learn,” said Norman. “I think everyone is going to have to be flexible as we move through this. I think it is a great opportunity not only for our restaurants but also our retailers.”

Curbside pickup will continue for businesses downtown.