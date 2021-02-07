City of Alexandria’s Office of Housing receives Audrey Nelson Community Development Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria’s Office of Housing received the 2020 Audrey Nelson Community Development Achievement Award.

The honor was awarded for the construction of The Bloom/Carpenter’s Shelter, an affordable housing unit and homeless shelter in the city.

The award was presented by the National Community Development Association in Washington, D.C.

The City of Alexandria collaborated with the Alexandria Housing Development Corporation (AHDC) for the project. The honor is awarded to those who display exemplary partnerships, between government or non-profits, to assist low-income homes.



“Every unit is affordable to families making between 40-60% of the area median income, and then ten of those units are permanent supportive housing units,” said Kayla Hornbrook, Communications and Development Manager for AHDC. “They are reserved for former clients of carpenter shelter who are transitioning out of homelessness.”

The shelter can accommodate up to 60 individuals experiencing homelessness.