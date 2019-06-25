Citizens Above Partisanship hold discussion about business development in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Citizens Above Partisanship Political Action Committee had an open dialogue Monday night about economic development in Washington County.

Local business leaders in the community weighed in on what some of the challenges are locally. Many on the panel agreed there were a lot of good-paying jobs out there, but those jobs need workers. The panelists discussed ways they can motivate young adults to get the training they need, so they can go and get those jobs.

“We have a diverse economy, we have construction, we have manufacturing, we have storage, we have transportation, a lot of good things happening in downtown Hagerstown, so overall it’s a positive economy and we need more employees to make it happen,” said Paul Frey, CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

Citizens Above Partisanship meets every month and discusses various topics that are relevant to citizens in Washington County.