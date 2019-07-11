Church reaching beyond pews to help with disability applications

"It's something that our community can get help with."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown’s New Light Metropolitan Community Church is wanting to reach people beyond church pews and help teach local residents in need of disability how to properly apply.



Local resident Cherie Lynn experienced personal trouble applying for disability but believes she isn’t the only one in the community. So, she started her own disability learning process class Wednesday morning to support others going through the process.



“People need to know they’re supported and you don’t know your strength until you go through that process,” said Lynn.



Lynn’s class will be available every second Wednesday of each month at New Life Metropolitan Church.



“We are glad to help support our community’s needs and our doors are always open,” said Pastor Deb.

