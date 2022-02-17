Church impact on Black community in Northern Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia is home to historical churches that have helped build the Black community in the area.

Churches such as the First Baptist Church of Manassas and First Mount Zion Baptist Church are two of the churches that have played a role in the lives of the African American community for centuries.

“The Black church has always played a central role because it is that central part of the community that combines everything that we are as African Americans,” said Pastor Savage, First Baptist Church of Manassas.

The First Baptist Church of Manassas was established in 1892. It was one of the first Baptist churches in the area, attracting political leaders like the first black mayor of Manassas, Michelle Davis Younger. Since she was a child, she has been a church member of First Baptist Church of Manassas.

“First Baptist is a family not just in word but indeed. Always been supportive, pushing me toward any goal that I set for myself but more importantly in these most recent times with the elections as well,” said Michelle Davis Younger, Mayor of Manassas.

In a constantly changing world, Pastor Torian of First Mount Zion Baptist Church says its relationship with its congregation has remained constant.

“We recognize that every human being matters, every human being deserves a quality life, and we try to encourage that, promote that, teach that,” Pastor Torian, First Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The church has served as a place of worship for many and a place to call home.

“The growth that I had here with the church. There were so many around my age that was here and are still coming, so it makes you feel at home,” said Rogers Woolfolk, First Mount Zion Baptist Church member.

And even during a pandemic where many doors have closed, both pastors say they have been able to interact with the public through the virtual space, with livestreaming of their sermons on Sunday morning.

Northern Virginia ministers say they will continue interacting with the community as the church heals its members’ minds, bodies, and souls.

“We’re part of the community. We don’t minister to the community. We’re part of the community, so we minister as one body together,” said Pastor Savage, First Baptist Church of Manassas.