Christmas Tree Supply Lower Than Ever

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you haven’t managed to get a Christmas tree yet, you might want to get one now. Due to a nationwide shortage, Christmas trees are now even harder to get a hold of compared to past years.

According to several tree farmers, the supply has been going on for at least three years due to people not being able to harvest and transport trees. The problem has gotten so bad farmers have to start looking for trees in January for the next Christmas season.

“I think that this shortages is not going to get better for at least two or three more years,” Brian Riesett of Dreamland Tree Farm explained. “So if you’re one of those families, and I know there’s a tradition, you go out and you get your tree on Christmas Eve and you decorate it that might or or maybe Santa decorated for you that night. Those people are going to be hard pressed to find a tree on Christmas Eve I would you say that it’s it’s the sooner the better you get your tree.”