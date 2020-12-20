Child killed in South Carolina apartment fire, investigation underway

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An apartment fire that killed a child overnight is under investigation in Clinton.

According to Laurens County Coroner Patti Canupp, a child died in the fire at Landau Apartments on South Broad Street. Clinton Fire Department and SLED are investigating.

An investigation is underway after a fire at Landau Apartments in Clinton. (WSPA)

The Laurens County Coroner’s office has not yet identified the child who died. There is no word yet on what caused the fire or other injuries.

Several community members are working to assist families who were affected by the fire. According to Laurens County Sheriff Spokesperson Courtney Snow, the most needed items at this time are clothes.

The Waffle House at 804 South Broad Street in Clinton is a drop- off location for items at this time. For more information on how to help, visit the Facebook group here.

