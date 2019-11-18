Chevy Chase shooting leaves one injured

Police say the call came in just after 4 a.m.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — An early-morning shooting in Chevy Chase left one woman injured.

According to police, the shooting happened along Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, at The Lindley, an apartment building.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries. A man was also injured, but police are not able to confirm the nature of the injury.

This story is developing and will be updated.