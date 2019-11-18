Chevy Chase shooting leaves one injured

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — An early-morning shooting in Chevy Chase left one woman injured.

According to police, the shooting happened along Chevy Chase Lake Terrace, at The Lindley, an apartment building.

Police say the call came in just after 4 a.m.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries. A man was also injured, but police are not able to confirm the nature of the injury.

This story is developing and will be updated.

