Charles Town Old Opera House looking to thrive in the next hundred years too

The historic Old Opera House in Charles Town looks to expand as it moves forward in a second century serving the eastern panhandle.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — One of the real gems of the arts community in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is the Old Opera Theatre Company in Charles Town, and they are looking to expand in the community.

The company is so popular that it is outgrowing its historic location in the heart of Jefferson County. The plan is to acquire more rehearsal space.

The theatre company is closing in on a century of bringing music and the performing arts to the region. Its theatre stage is host to popular musical productions and Broadway shows. Its dance studio offers classes in jazz, tap, ballet and even hip-hop entertainment. It is a legacy much appreciated by the opera house managing director.

“It’s been a cornerstone of the arts community here in Charles Town for over a hundred years,” said Steven Brewer, who directs the Old Opera House. “It makes a difference and it will continue to make a difference, we hope, for another hundred years.”

Along with private donations for the opera house, support is provided by the state Department of Arts, History and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.