Charles Town mayor reflects on first month on the job

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– Bob Trainor has been the mayor of Charles Town for a month now and is enjoying the job.

Trainor previously served as a council member representing Ward 4 before being selected as the mayor. Trainor says he and the council are working on issues such as the Route 9 sewer project and addressing the homelessness issue in town. He says being the mayor has also been a big adjustment because he no longer gets to make motions at meetings, but instead has to oversee the process.

“You’re just making sure that the thoughts and ideas and the discussions are fairly presented by each council member and that each council member has a chance to represent their position. So, you wouldn’t weigh in as much as a council member itself,” said Trainor.

Trainor’s term will end in June of 2021.