Charles Town looks beyond the pandemic

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The eastern panhandle community of Charles Town is hoping to hit its stride as pandemic restrictions are gradually lifted.

Mayor Robert Trainor has been working closely with City Manager Daryl Hennessy to help businesses reopen. They spend considerable time each day communicating with other communities in the region about best practices to help the city recover. The mayor credits the spirit, patience and perseverance of the people of Charles Town in helping the city get back on its feet.

“This is unprecedented,” says the mayor. “It’s all kind of new territory for all of us. I’d just love to take this opportunity to say how great the people of Charles Town are and how they weathered through this entire situation with a lot of the unknowns.”

And that falls on the shoulder of City Manager Daryl Hennessy who gets down to the nuts and bolts of pulling the city back together

“We understand what other communities are doing with guidances that are coming from the state and our health department,” says Hennessy. “I think they’ve given us some good ideas in terms of how do you manage your parks programs in away that is productive, how you plan for the summer community events and festivals. We understand the limitations of sponsoring those type of events with COVID-19. We’re continuing to work with other jurisdictions and taking the best practices.”

