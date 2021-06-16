Charles Town Library kicks off summer reading program with kids in mind

Julie Smith with the Charles Town Library says children and young adults feel challenged and rewarded by taking advantage of the resources at the library.

CHARLES TOWN, W.VA. (WDVM) — It has been a difficult year when it comes to being able to access your local public library due to COVID-19 — but the Charles Town library is now open and is launching its summer reading program.

This program invites kids in the community to spend at least 15 minutes, five days a week at the library, reading books with challenging plots and exciting twists and turns. Participants can earn treasure chest prizes and free ice cream cones. There’s even a new “Beanstack” app that tracks each child’s reading success.

Julie Smith with the Charles Town Library said, “To see the smiles on kids’ faces when they come into the library, they’re just so excited about books. They love reading and it’s really important to find something that your kids are interested in reading because that will encourage their love of reading even more.”

This Saturday at 10 a.m. the Charles Town library will host an outdoor story hour at the Presbyterian Church, next door to the library. The public is welcome.