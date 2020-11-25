Charles Town illustrator puts his talents to work during stressful pandemic

Devon Whitacre of Charles Town, W.Va. lost his job as a special needs teacher but put his artistic talents to work as a published illustrator .

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — For eastern panhandle native Devan Whitacre, the pandemic has been an emotional up and down.

While his position as a special needs teacher was on hold because of the coronavirus, Whitacre put his artistic skills as an illustrator to work and has now found work publishing children’s stories with a soulful message, and is collaborating on some projects with a colleague in China.

“I just try to spread joy and try to find something good about this experience somehow. Sharing that with people has been the most effective way for me to cope with this pandemic,” says Whitacre.

Whitacre says his talent as an artist was developed in his childhood.