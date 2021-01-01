Charles Town couple from Latin America lives out their culinary dream

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — She grew up in Peru. He grew up in Guatemala. They are now both in Charles Town, West Virginia. Here in the eastern panhandle, this couple is living their dream.

Growing up in Latin America, for Rosario “Rossy” Vallejo and Francis Oluvares coming to the United States for all of its economic opportunity was a dream come true. They both worked in kitchens in the bustling Washington, D.C. suburbs of northern Virginia.

They fell in love, married, and are now building the American dream with their own popular restaurant, Rossy’s Place, in booming Charles Town.

“After working so hard for so many years for different places, now we have our dream come true, of having our own place,” ‘Rossy’ Vallejo said.

With an eccletic menu of flavorful American and ethnic dishes, their business is now a popular attraction.

Jason Hills is relatively new to West Virginia, a recent transplant from southern California.

“I want to support local businesses and Rossy’s is about as local as it gets,” Hills said.

Hills no doubt likes not just the friendly atmosphere, but the talented culinary skills of Francis in the kitchen. Both Francis and Rossy talk about how, growing up in Latin America, food is the soul of their villages: the sense of community that brought people together.

Rossy and Francis say their venture in West Virginia is not just the realization of a dream, but a blessing.

Rossy’s Place is located at 1446 Flowing Springs Road in Charles Town.