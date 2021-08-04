Charles Town city council fills vacancy in its ranks

Kevin Tester was chosen by Charles Town City Council at its Tuesday night meeting to fill a vacancy left by the incumbent whose spouse was transferred out of state by the military.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town has a new member of the city council.

The incumbent stepped down because their spouse was transferred out of state by the military. The council chose Kevin Tester in its meeting at city hall Tuesday night.

Tester has been involved in city affairs as a member of the utility board and he has run for council twice unsuccessfully. Now that he has won an appointment to the council, his priority is to bring the city closer together.

“I really want to fix the infrastructure, sidewalks, roadways to get the city together in all four wards,” Tester said. “We don’t have a means of walking and biking from Wards 2 and 4 to get to downtown. That’s a priority.”

Charles Town Mayor Bob Trainor shares Tester’s concern with infrastructure. He is looking to address the city’s homeless problem as well.