Celebrating the town of Poolesville

Poolesville boasts a population of around 6,000 people, and it's the small town feel that residents love most.

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The town of Poolesville celebrated it’s 27th annual Poolesville Day festival Saturday.

“It’s so small but we can still bring so many people together,” said Kristen Darragh, a lifelong resident of the town.

Poolesville may be small, but thousands of people flooded the town’s streets for the celebration.

“This is definitely the biggest day of the year. People come from all over,” Darragh said.

Local bands kept the beat going as people weaved through booths and vendors, while the smell of ice cream and sweet treats stuck in the air.

“We get to walk around with friends. Yeah we’ve known each other for like five years,” said a group of fourth graders at the festival named Madeline, Zac and Micah.

“It’s a small town, so we know everybody. You can walk everywhere and your parents won’t get worried,” said friends Erika, Lauren, Cienna and Gabi from Poolesville.

The town of Poolesville was first settled hundreds of years ago, back in the 18th century in the year 1760.