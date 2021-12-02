Celebrate Frederick Kicks Off Holiday Season With Annual Holidays in Historic Frederick Events

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick is jumping right into their holiday season with the start of their 25th annual holidays in historic Frederick. This year’s series of events is said to not only get you into the holiday cheer but also let you into some of Fredrick’s history.

During the holidays in downtown Frederick, the events series are seven events An art competition, a gingerbread competition, and tree lighting. Each event is of a wide variety that encompasses many different things.

Since last year’s events were held virtually, participants and attendees were more than thrilled to be back in person, sharing some holiday spirit.

“This year, you know it is in person and we get to smell the gingerbread and actually, you know, see the greenery and the craftsmanship and skill that went into making a piece and those things are difficult to tell from a photo online,” Chair of the Scents and Sweets competition Donald Harper said.

From a Holiday lights tour to an old-world European Kris Kringle Procession, Celebrate Frederick’s 35th Annual Holidays in Historic Frederick event series provides an experience that will prove magical for you and yours.

The holidays in historic Frederick event will be hosting events all throughout December into January.

For more information about any of the Celebrate Frederick holiday events, please call The City of Frederick Office of Special Events visits their website at CelebrateFrederick.com.