CDC warns of rare mosquito virus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Cases of a mosquito borne illness, known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEE) have been seen in states across the Eastern Coast.

The EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections. Although only a few cases have been reported, it can be deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 30% of people with EEEV die and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems.

The best way to prevent mosquito borne illnesses is to get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets, barrels and other containers, wearing long clothing and using insect replant containing Deet.

Although EEE is the most severe mosquito-borne virus for humans, it’s nowhere near as common as other mosquito-borne illnesses, like the West Nile Virus.