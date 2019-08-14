CDC: 1 in 5 U.S. adults uses at least 5 RX medications

(CNN) — A new Centers for Disease Control study shows most adults aged 40 to 79 took at least one prescription drug in the past month — and one in five took at least five.

For the younger half of the group, it’s mostly anti-depressants, ace inhibitors — which are used to lower blood pressure and treat migraines — and cholesterol-lowering drugs.

For the older set, cholesterol-lowering drugs continue to be a favorite, but also anti-diabetic medications and beta-blockers — another class of drugs used to lower blood pressure.

The study shows women take more prescription drugs than men.